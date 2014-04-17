FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO sees 2014 costs from healthcare reform, but long-term growth
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO sees 2014 costs from healthcare reform, but long-term growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO Stephen Hemsley says healthcare reform law holds long-term growth opportunities * CEO says commercial insurance pricing pressure intensified in some markets,

including New York * CEO says commercial business lower Q1 use of medical services due to weather

was offset by costly new hepatitis c drugs * CEO says “working diligently” to ensure new drugs used under clinically

appropriate standards * CEO says cost of treating hepatitis c patients in medicaid, commercial and

medicare part d was more than $100 million in Q1 * CEO says Q1 included $60 million in optum-related investment costs * CEO says 2014 challenges include health care taxes and cuts to medicare

advantage * CEO says watching hepatitis c treatment costs, aca taxes, commercial

membership, New York and medicare advantage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.