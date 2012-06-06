FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth raises dividend by 30 percent
June 6, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

UnitedHealth raises dividend by 30 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said it was raising its dividend by more than 30 percent and would seek to buy back more of its shares.

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value said its board had authorized a dividend of 21.25 cents per share to be paid on June 22. Previously, the quarterly payout was 16.25 cents per share.

The board also authorized the purchase of 110 million of the company’s shares over time. That replaces a previous, similar-sized buyback authorization, of which about 33 million shares were remaining. The new authorization represents more than 10 percent of UnitedHealth’s 1 billion shares outstanding.

The announcement comes ahead of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, expected later this month, on President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, which could lead to volatility in the shares of health insurers.

