Fitch affirms UK issuer default rating at 'AA+', outlook stable
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch affirms UK issuer default rating at 'AA+', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed the United Kingdom’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at AA-plus citing the country’s strengthening economy.

Fitch said the British economy has strengthened since its last review, with quarterly GDP growth of 0.7 percent in the second quarter and 0.8 percent in the third quarter.

The UK’s ratings are “underpinned by its high-income, diversified and flexible economy as well as by a high degree of political and social stability,” Fitch said.

The rating outlook is stable.

Last week, Fitch’s new chief sovereign analyst told Reuters that it will take time for Britain to win back its triple-A rating, stressing it would take more than just a couple of good quarters of growth to prove its recovery was sustainable.

