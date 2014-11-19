FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Labels decides on capital increase
November 19, 2014

BRIEF-United Labels decides on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - United Labels AG :

* Says resolution on capital increase from authorised capital - subscription price for new shares stands at 1.55 euros

* Says management board passed a resolution to utilise authorised capital for increasing share capital from 4,200,000.00 euros to up to 6,300,000.00 euros

* Says in case of full placement of aforementioned new shares, company would receive proceeds of 3,255,000.00 euros from issuance

* Says subscription period for shareholders is expected to commence on Nov. 24 (estimated) and cease at end of Dec. 8(estimated) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

