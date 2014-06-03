FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United labels acquires a further 40pct interest in Open Mark United Labels Gmbh
June 3, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-United labels acquires a further 40pct interest in Open Mark United Labels Gmbh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - United Labels AG : * Says acquired a further 40pct interest in Open Mark United Labels Gmbh * Ownership interest in joint venture raised from 50pct to 90pct * Acquisition underpins the revenue and earnings forecast drawn up by the

company for this financial year * Says purchase price in euros for the newly acquired interests is towards the

lower end of the six-figure range * Says entity will be fully consolidated in the current financial year * Says deal is likely to have a positive effect on earnings for United Labels

AG equivalent to about EUR 0.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

