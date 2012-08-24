FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS to restructure pension plan, take charges
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS to restructure pension plan, take charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove incorrect tag from headline)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - UPS :

* Teamsters to restructure new England pension plan

* Says to restructure pension liabilities for approximately 10,200 UPS employees

* Says UPS will record a one-time charge of $896 million in the third quarter

* Says charge represents the present value of the company’s $2.1 billion withdrawal liability from the original pool

* Says subject to approval by local unions, the withdrawal will be effective September 16, 2012.

* Agreed to contribution rate for future accruals designed to ensure UPS employees do not see a reduction in pension benefits

* Company will not be required to increase cash contributions for 10 years

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.