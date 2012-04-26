FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS Q1 results
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - UPS : * 1Q earnings per share grow 10 pct * Q1 earnings per share $1.00 * Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue $13.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.26 billion * Q1 consolidated average volume per day 15.6 million * Says during the period, UPS delivered approximately 1 billion packages, a 4.3 pct increase. * Q1 U.S. domestic package average volume per day 13.24 million * Says remain confident in previous guidance for 2012 diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.00 * Q1 international package average volume per day 2.35 million * FY 2012 earnings per share view $4.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.