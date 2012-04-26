CORRECTED-BRIEF-UPS Q1 results

April 26 (Reuters) - UPS : * 1Q earnings per share grow 10 pct * Q1 earnings per share $1.00 * Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q1 revenue $13.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $13.26 billion * Q1 consolidated average volume per day 15.6 million * Says during the period, UPS delivered approximately 1 billion packages, a 4.3 pct increase. * Q1 U.S. domestic package average volume per day 13.24 million * Says remain confident in previous guidance for 2012 diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.00 * Q1 international package average volume per day 2.35 million * FY 2012 earnings per share view $4.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S