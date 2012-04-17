UPDATE 1-United Rentals posts Q1 profit, shares up

* Q1 EPS 0.17 vs loss/shr $0.34

* Q1 revenue up 25 pct

* Shares up 8 pct in extended trade

April 17 (Reuters) - World’s largest equipment rental company United Rentals Inc reported a first-quarter profit, helped by higher volumes and rental rates, sending its shares up 8 percent in trading after the bell.

United Rentals, which offers forklifts, water pumps, diesel generators, earthmoving and trench safety equipment on rent, said rental rates rose 6.3 percent in the quarter, while the volume of equipment on rent increased 18.4 percent.

The United States is beginning to see a nascent recovery in non-residential construction, while industrial demand remains strong.

United Rentals, whose fortunes have been tied mostly to the weak non-residential real-estate market, agreed in December to buy RSC Holdings to increase its exposure to industrial business.

The company, which also serves utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities, said it expects to complete the RSC transaction on April 30.

Separately, rival RSC Holdings also reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong volumes and rates.

United Rentals’ first quarter net income was $13 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $20 million or 34 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 36 cents a share.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $656 million.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which closed at $40.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, have risen 38 percent since the beginning of this year.