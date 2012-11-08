FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Diageo close to deal for stake in India's United Spirits-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc was close to a deal for a stake in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s United Spirits Ltd after months of talks, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a deal likely to be announced as soon as Friday.

Diageo and United Spirits, which has a market value of $3.2 billion, were expected to sign a deal term sheet soon, the sources said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The two companies said in September that they were in talks about a possible deal.

Diageo is likely to end up with a 51 percent stake in United Spirits through a combination of share purchase from the owners of the Indian company, buying new shares and launching a mandatory open offer to minority shareholders, sources said.

Other terms, including the deal value, were not immediately available.

Both companies declined to comment.

