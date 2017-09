Sept 18 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp : * Sought wide ranging relief from Ontario gov‘t-source * Sought environmental liability waivers, extension on the deadline to fund

pension plans in Canada and forgiveness of a C$150 million loan -source * Sought to restructure under the Canada Business Corporations Act before

seeking bankruptcy protection -source * Mulled splitting Canadian assets into different parts with the U.S. parent

acquiring Lake Erie assets -source