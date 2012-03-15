FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech selling units to fund Goodrich deal
March 15, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 6 years

United Tech selling units to fund Goodrich deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp plans to sell its Rocketdyne, Clipper Wind and some of Hamilton Sundstrand’s pump operations, deals that will raise about $3 billion to help fund its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.

It plans to fund the $16.5 billion Goodrich deal -- its largest ever -- with $2 billion to $3 billion in short-term debt, $6 billion to $7 billion in long-term debt and $1.5 billion in convertible notes.

The world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners disclosed those plans ahead of a meeting with investors on Thursday.

