Pratt says next F-35 engine deals will cut costs by 7-8 pct
September 15, 2014

Pratt says next F-35 engine deals will cut costs by 7-8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, said its contracts with the Pentagon for the next two batches of engines for the F-35 fighter jet will result in combined cost savings of 7 percent to 8 percent.

Bennett Croswell, president of Pratt’s military engines division, told reporters the company had already more than halved the cost of its F-35 engine, and the savings from the next two contracts - for the seventh and eighth batches of engines - would come on top of that. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

