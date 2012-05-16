FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to decide on United Tech, Goodrich deal by Aug. 31
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

EU to decide on United Tech, Goodrich deal by Aug. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 31 instead of Aug. 9 whether to clear a bid by U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to buy U.S. aircraft components maker Goodrich for $16.5 billion.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country European Union, announced the new deadline on its website on Wednesday. It did not provide details on the extension in line with its policy.

The acquisition, United Tech’s biggest deal in a decade, will boost the company’s critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services. Goodrich’s commercial plane programmes include the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A320neo.

