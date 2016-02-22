FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honeywell, United Technologies held merger talks - CNBC
February 22, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Honeywell, United Technologies held merger talks - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

A deal would create a company with combined sales of more than $90 billion.

The discussions occurred within the last two weeks and were focused on a deal in which Honeywell offered a premium, largely in stock with some cash, for United Technologies, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1TAJxQ7) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
