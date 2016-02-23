Honeywell does not see regulatory hurdles for United Tech deal

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it had engaged in deal talks with United Technologies Corp over the past year, and said it did not see regulatory process as a “material obstacle” to the deal.

“A combined Honeywell and United Technologies would maintain a strong investment grade rating, and have higher free cash flow,” Honeywell said.

United Tech on Monday disclosed merger talks with Honeywell but said a deal would “face insurmountable regulatory obstacles”. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)