United Tech sees 2013 profit up about 13 percent

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp said it expects profit to rise about 13 percent next year, even as its sales of helicopters face pressure in a slow global economy.

The world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners said on Thursday it expects to record earnings of $5.85 to $6.15 per share, which at its midpoint would represent a 13 percent rise from the $5.32 per share it expects to report for 2012.

Analysts, on average, expected 2013 earnings of $6.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.