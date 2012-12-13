FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech sees 2013 profit up about 13 percent
December 13, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

United Tech sees 2013 profit up about 13 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp said it expects profit to rise about 13 percent next year, even as its sales of helicopters face pressure in a slow global economy.

The world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners said on Thursday it expects to record earnings of $5.85 to $6.15 per share, which at its midpoint would represent a 13 percent rise from the $5.32 per share it expects to report for 2012.

Analysts, on average, expected 2013 earnings of $6.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

