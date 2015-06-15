Pratt expects Airbus to resume flight testing of A320neo in July

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Paul Adams, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said Airbus should be able to resume flight testing of its revamped A320neo next month after an issue with an engine component that has grounded the aircraft since last month.

Adams told an investor conference on Monday that he expected ground certification testing to start this week after a “very minor modification” to the component, a clip inside the company’s geared turbofan engine.

Airbus last month said it was proceeding towards its year-end target for entry into service of the A320neo despite the engine issue. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan)