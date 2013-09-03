FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Technologies' Pratt unit says Adams to become president
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 11:58 PM / in 4 years

United Technologies' Pratt unit says Adams to become president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, the engine-making division of United Technologies Corp, on Tuesday said Paul Adams would become president of the unit in January, replacing David Hess, who will retire.

Hess, 58, spent 34 years at United Technologies and has been Pratt president since 2009. Before that, he was president of the company’s Hamilton Sundstrand aerospace unit, where he had worked since 1979.

Adams, 52, is currently chief operating officer at Pratt. He joined United Technologies in 1999. In his new job, he will report to Alain Bellemare, president and CEO of UTC Propulsion & Aerospace Systems.

