Moody's says United Tech ratings outlook 'negative'

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service lowered the outlook for its credit ratings on United Technologies Corp to “negative” from “stable,” citing a reluctance by the company to sell shares to fund its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.

Also on Tuesday, the ratings agency affirmed its “A2” senior unsecured credit rating on the diversified U.S. manufacturer.

United Tech aims to close its $16.5 billion takeover of Goodrich -- the largest deal in its history -- later this year. When the deal was announced last fall, management said it could issue up to $4.6 billion in shares to fund the acquisition, but has since said it would look to sell smaller pieces of the company to avoid selling stock.