United Tech says will exit Sikorsky helicopter business
June 15, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

United Tech says will exit Sikorsky helicopter business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp on Monday announced that it would exit its helicopter unit and said it would announce by the end of the third quarter whether it would sell or spin off its $8 billion Sikorsky Aircraft business.

United Technologies said the decision to separate from Sikorsky came after a review of strategic alternatives announced earlier this year.

In a statement, Chief Executive Gregory Hayes said Sikorsky was well positioned for long-term growth and that separating it from the portfolio would allow both United Technologies and Sikorsky to better focus on their core businesses. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan)

