December 6, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

United Tech says Justice Dept blocks TransDigm deal

Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp on Thursday said it would not go through with its sale to TransDigm Group Inc of its pump and engine control business after the U.S. Justice Department raised objections to the deal.

United Tech, which makes jet engines and aircraft electronics, had agreed to sell that operation, which it obtained as part of its $16.5 billion takeover of aircraft component maker Goodrich Corp, at the Justice Department’s request and said it would find a buyer acceptable to the department.

The world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners in July closed the Goodrich deal, its largest ever acquisition. TransDigm, which makes aircraft components, had agreed to buy the pump and engine control business in October. Terms were not disclosed.

