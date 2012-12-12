FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-United Tech to sell Pratt power systems unit to Mitsubishi Heavy
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-United Tech to sell Pratt power systems unit to Mitsubishi Heavy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp, the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, said it will sell the power systems business of its aircraft engine unit, Pratt & Whitney, to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The power systems unit makes industrial gas turbines and geothermal power systems based on Pratt & Whitney’s aircraft engine technology.

“Divesting Power Systems allows UTC to focus on its core aerospace and commercial businesses,” United Technologies said on Wednesday.

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.

Reuters reported in June that the company was looking to sell the business for about $1 billion.

United Technologies reported in October a 3 percent decline in third-quarter earnings and cut its sales forecast for the year, citing weak demand from airlines and an uncertain economy.

Shares of the company, which also owns Otis elevators and escalators and helicopter maker Sikorsky, closed at $81.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.