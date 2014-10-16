FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BRIEF-Toshiba and United Technologies sign agreement to grow JV
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Toshiba and United Technologies sign agreement to grow JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “agreement” in headline)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oct 16 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp : * Toshiba and United Technologies sign new agreement to grow joint venture * United Technologies Corp-companies have set a target to accelerate growth and double the unit’s $1.6 billion annual revenues by the next decade * Says both parties will announce specific cooperation schemes during the first half of 2015 * Says deal will expand engineering and sales resources outside of Japan * Says collaboration will focus on smart cities, which are becoming more prevalent in Asia, as well as machine-to-machine solutions * Says collaboration will focus on enhancing global growth in hvac solutions * Says the companies will also explore new opportunities for overseas manufacturing in India and North America * Deal will include the establishment of engineering centers in the United states and Europe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.