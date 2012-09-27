FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Technologies sees higher 2013 earnings
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-United Technologies sees higher 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp : * CFO says to pay down $7 billion in debt over the next couple of months * Reaffirms 2012 EPS, sales outlook * Sees world economy up 2.6 percent in 2013 versus year-ago estimate of 3.8

percent * Sees U.S. economy up 1.8 percent in 2013, versus year-ago estimate of 2.3

percent; Europe seen flat * CFO sees at least $1 billion in share repurchase in 2013 * Says goodrich deal to add 50c to 2013 EPS * CFO says expects ‘solid earnings growth next year’ despite economic

environment

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.