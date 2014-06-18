FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-United Technologies, Canada reach deal on delayed helicopters
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-United Technologies, Canada reach deal on delayed helicopters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Sikorsky statement, details)

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp on Wednesday said its Sikorsky Aircraft unit would record sales of $850 million and a charge of $440 million in the second quarter after signing a revamped agreement with Canada for 28 maritime patrol helicopters.

The amendment to the long delayed C$5 billion ($4.61 billion) deal will allow Canada to retire its current fleet of Sea King helicopters in 2015, and accelerate efforts to start operating the new CH-148 Cyclone helicopters, the company said in a statement.

It said the charge would be offset by one-time gains during the course of 2014 and would not have any effect on the company’s earnings per share for the year.

United Technologies said its forecast for 2014 earnings per share remained unchanged at $6.65 to $6.85.

“This agreement clears the way for us to deliver the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter capability to the Royal Canadian Air Force,” said Sikorsky President Mick Maurer. ($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.