a year ago
United Tech CEO lowers forecast for Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries
September 16, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

United Tech CEO lowers forecast for Pratt & Whitney engine deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp's chief executive officer said on Friday the company plans to deliver 150 Pratt & Whitney engines this year, down from its earlier target of 200.

CEO Greg Hayes said aluminum-titanium fan blades are among about five engine parts causing the "pain" of slow deliveries. But the company is continuing to build engines since the fan blades go on at the end of assembly, he said at an investor conference. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

