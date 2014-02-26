FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Tech to build new Pratt HQ in Connecticut
#Market News
February 26, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

United Tech to build new Pratt HQ in Connecticut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will build a new headquarters for its Pratt & Whitney jet engine division in Connecticut as part of a commitment to keep operations in the state, Governor Dannel Malloy’s office said on Wednesday.

United Technologies has committed to keep its Pratt headquarters in Connecticut for at least 15 years and its headquarters for its Sikorsky helicopter unit in the state for at least five years, the governor’s office said. The company will also build a new Pratt engineering “center of excellence” in the state.

United Technologies, which itself is based in Hartford, Connecticut, agreed to spend up to $500 million to upgrade and expand its aerospace research and development and manufacturing facilities over the next five years.

