United Technologies Aerospace sees M&A driving higher growth
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

United Technologies Aerospace sees M&A driving higher growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn., June 6 (Reuters) - United Technologies Aerospace Systems expects compound annual revenue growth to average 6 percent over the next five years, and is looking for acquisitions in four key areas, a top executive said on Monday.

The company is looking for acquisitions in avionics, interiors, structures and hydraulics, UTC Aerospace Systems President Dave Gitlin told a media briefing, noting those are areas where UTC does not yet have a large presence. Any acquisitions likely would boost revenue growth beyond the 6 percent expected from existing operations, he said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
