FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pratt & Whitney names new head of F135 engine program
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Pratt & Whitney names new head of F135 engine program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, on Thursday named Mark Buongiorno to run the F135 military jet engine program, replacing Chris Flynn, who will move to a newly created position overseeing quality for the entire company.

Buongiorno had been director of domestic and aftermarket business development for the military engines business. Both moves are effective immediately.

Buongiorno will oversee all aspects of the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp , including production, fleet sustainment and cost reduction measures, the company said.

Flynn will report to Pratt President Paul Adams, said spokesman Matthew Bates.

He said Pratt created the new position to ensure a “singular focus” on quality issues as it prepares for sharp increases in production in coming years of the F135 engine and the geared turbofan that will power Airbus Group NV’s A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes.

Flynn will oversee a wide range of quality initiatives with “a goal to reduce cost, improve product reliability, and meet customer expectations,” the company said.

Pratt experienced problems last year with both the F135 engine and the geared turbofan, although both issues have since been addressed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.