Pratt & Whitney names new head of F135 engine program

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, on Thursday named Mark Buongiorno to run the F135 military jet engine program, replacing Chris Flynn, who will move to a newly created position overseeing quality for the entire company.

Buongiorno had been director of domestic and aftermarket business development for the military engines business. Both moves are effective immediately.

Buongiorno will oversee all aspects of the F135 engine, which powers the F-35 fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin Corp , including production, fleet sustainment and cost reduction measures, the company said.

Flynn will report to Pratt President Paul Adams, said spokesman Matthew Bates.

He said Pratt created the new position to ensure a “singular focus” on quality issues as it prepares for sharp increases in production in coming years of the F135 engine and the geared turbofan that will power Airbus Group NV’s A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes.

Flynn will oversee a wide range of quality initiatives with “a goal to reduce cost, improve product reliability, and meet customer expectations,” the company said.

Pratt experienced problems last year with both the F135 engine and the geared turbofan, although both issues have since been addressed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)