United Technologies profit tops Wall Street estimates
January 22, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

United Technologies profit tops Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp, the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners, reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates, helped by a stronger performance across its businesses.

The diversified manufacturer, which also produces Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Black Hawk helicopters, said net income fell 29 percent to $1.46 billion due to a big year-earlier gain from the sale of several industrial businesses.

But earnings from continuing operations jumped 53 percent to $1.45 billion, or $1.58 per share. That topped the analysts’ average estimate of $1.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

