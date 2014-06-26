United Technologies to wins $1.3 bln US helicopter deal-sources

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force is expected on Thursday to award Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, a contract worth about $1.3 billion to develop a new combat search and rescue helicopter based on the company’s workhorse UH-60 Black Hawk, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The contract marks the start of a major acquisition program for 112 helicopters that will be worth about $8 billion to the company over the long-term, the sources said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Trott)