United Therapeutics profit misses estimates as expenses rise

Oct 29 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts’ estimates due to higher expenses.

Net income fell to $62.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter, from $78.1 million, or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

The biotechnology company said selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 37 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Total revenue rose 25 percent to $302.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share on revenue of $279 million, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.