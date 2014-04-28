FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's United Tractors Q1 net profit up 41 pct
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 28, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's United Tractors Q1 net profit up 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest heavy equipment distributor, PT United Tractors Tbk, on Monday reported a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The company posted net profit of 1.576 trillion rupiah ($136.28 million) for the three months ended March, compared with 1.128 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

United Tractors, which is majority-owned by conglomerate PT Astra International, provides equipment to the plantation, construction and mining sectors in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

($1 = 11,564.5000 rupiah)

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.