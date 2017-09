JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Six months ended June 30, 2013. (trillion rupiah) Net Profit 2.3 vs 3.1 NOTE: PT United Tractors Tbk is the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider. It is majority-owned by conglomerate Astra International. To read United Tractors' full statement on its results, click on (link.reuters.com/sad99t) (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Anand Basu)