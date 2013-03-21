UPDATE 1-United Utilities sees profit slightly higher

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - United Utilities, Britain’s largest listed water company, said its annual underlying operating profit is expected to be slightly higher than last year due to a tight rein on costs.

The company, which will announce its full-year results on May 23, said it is trading in line with its expectations and will invest at least 750 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the year ending March 31, up from 680 million a year ago.

Market expectations for United Utilities’ annual pretax profit range between 303 million pounds and 381 million, with the average at 348 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Overseas infrastructure funds have snapped up investments in British water companies in recent years, lured by their reliable income streams. With only three listed water companies left, this has put United Utilities in the spotlight as a possible bid target.

But recent regulatory uncertainty may have taken the glow off the sector. In December, water regulator Ofwat made a U-turn in its proposals to make licences more flexible after companies rejected its plans.

United Utilities, which provides water and sewage services to approximately 7 million people in the North West of England, reiterated that its annual revenue is expected to increase at a rate slightly below the allowed regulated price, reflecting the tough economic climate.