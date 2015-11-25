FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Utilities to accelerate capex programme, invest more
November 25, 2015

United Utilities to accelerate capex programme, invest more

Nov 25 (Reuters) - United Utilities Plc plans to accelerate its capital expenditure programme for the next five years and invest up to 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in its current financial year, the British water supplier said.

The company said it would also invest over 100 million pounds in projects principally relating to solar power.

United Utilities also reported a 10 percent fall in underlying operating profit at 308.6 million pounds for the six months to Sept. 30, hurt by new price controls. ($1 = 0.6622 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

