United Utilities' FY underlying operating profit falls 9 pct
May 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

United Utilities' FY underlying operating profit falls 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - British water utility United Utilities Group Plc said its full-year underlying operating profit fell 9 percent, hurt by new regulatory price controls.

United Utilities, the largest of Britain’s three publicly-listed water suppliers by market value, said underlying operating profit fell to 604.1 million pounds ($888.6 million) for the year to March 31 from 664.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which supplies water across Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria, said revenue rose marginally to 1.73 billion pounds, helped by higher-than-expected volumes. ($1 = 0.6799 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

