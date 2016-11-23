United Utilities first-half underlying profit rises marginally

Nov 23 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group Plc reported a small rise in first-half underlying operating profit, helped by new pricing regulations and lower spending to renew its pipeline infrastructure.

The water utility, the largest of Britain's three publicly-listed water suppliers by market value, said on Wednesday its underlying operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 313 million pounds ($388 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30.

United, which supplies water across Cheshire, Lancashire and Cumbria, said revenue fell by 0.4 percent to 853 million pounds partly due to the company combining a part of its sales unit in its Water Plus joint venture with peer Severn Trent. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)