FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-United Utilities annual profit beats views
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 24, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-United Utilities annual profit beats views

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Underlying pretax profit 327 mln stg vs est 317.7 mln

* Sales up 3 pct to 1.57 bln stg, in line with views

* Final div of 21.34 pence per share, up 6.7 pct

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - United Utilities, Britain’s largest listed water utility, reported full-year profits above expectations, as the impact of price increases helped offset higher capital spending.

The company said on Thursday underlying pretax profit fell about 1 percent to 327 million pounds ($513.9 million), but was still above estimates of 317.7 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

While full-year regulatory capital investment rose 12 percent to 680 million pounds, regulated price increases helped push sales up 3 percent to 1.57 billion pounds, in line with consensus forecasts.

“Our business improvement initiatives are progressing well and we remain on track to meet our regulatory outperformance targets, with substantial financing outperformance already secured,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in United Utilities closed at 620 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 4.2 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.