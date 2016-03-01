United Utilities, Severn Trent to merge non-household retail units

March 1 (Reuters) - British water suppliers United Utilities Group Plc and Severn Trent Plc said they entered into a joint venture to combine their non-household water and wastewater retail businesses.

The companies said Severn Trent would pay 3.5 million pounds ($4.9 million) after the completion of the transaction to establish the 50/50 joint venture.

The move comes ahead of the opening of the non-household retail water market in the UK to competition in 2017. ($1 = 0.7176 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)