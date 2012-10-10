FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Calif.'s United Water Conservation District outlook
October 10, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Calif.'s United Water Conservation District outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service late on Tuesday said it revised California’s United Water Conservation District credit outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its AA long-term water revenue certificates of participation rating.

“The outlook revision reflects our view of the ongoing litigation with the City of Ventura related to the district’s groundwater pumping charges and additional borrowing needs driven by capital requirements to address environmental and seismic issues,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Tim Tung.

