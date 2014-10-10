BRIEF-Unite buys 2 new development sites

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc

* Has acquired two new development sites. One site is in Aberdeen and the other in Liverpool

* Projects will add c. 1,250 new beds, scheduled to be open in time for the 2017/18 academic year

* Sites have a combined total development cost of c. £80 million

* The two schemes are expected to achieve returns in line with Unite’s targets for regional development of 9.5-10% yield on cost

* On completion, the schemes are expected to add c. 12 pence to NAV per share and c. 2.5 pence per annum to EPRA earnings per share