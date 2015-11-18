FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's Unitel CEO expects no growth in mobile phone users this year
November 18, 2015

Angola's Unitel CEO expects no growth in mobile phone users this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Angola’s largest mobile operator Unitel expects no growth in mobile users this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, citing weak consumer spending and an economy suffering due to the falling price of oil.

“We’re holding our own. We haven’t lost customers, we haven’t gained customers, at the end of the year I expect us to be the same size we were last year,” Unitel Chief Executive Tony Dolton told Reuters on the sidelines of the AfricaCom conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
