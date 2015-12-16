FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Unity Pacific Group updates on Sentinel offer
December 16, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Unity Pacific Group updates on Sentinel offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline to “Unity Pacific Group” from “Trinity Group”. The company was previously known as Trinity Group)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Unity Pacific Group : * UPG position on sentinel offer * Board will continue to have discussions with Sentinel and other parties * “At this time, is that it would be premature to enter into exclusive negotiations or binding terms with Sentinel in relation to the Sentinel Offer” * “The board confirms that the Sentinel offer will be formally considered in addition to other options” * Source text for Eikon

