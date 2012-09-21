FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Almunia: merged Universal/EMI market share under 40 pct in Europe
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 21, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Almunia: merged Universal/EMI market share under 40 pct in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A combined Universal Music Group and EMI will have a market share of less than 40 percent in Europe, the European Union’s antitrust chief said on Friday, citing the threshold which typically fuels regulatory concerns over a dominant player.

“(The merged entity‘s) market share in the European Economic Area (would be) below 40 percent on average,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news briefing.

The European Commission had earlier on Friday cleared Universal Music Group’s $1.9 billion bid for EMI’s recorded music business after the Vivendi-owned company pledged to sell assets which generate about a third of EMI’s revenues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.