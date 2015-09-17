Japan's Universal drops damage claims against 3 ex-employees

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp said it has dropped demands for damages against three former employees it accused of making millions of dollars of unauthorized payments related to its Philippine casino project.

Universal, controlled by billionaire pachinko gambling machine tycoon Kazuo Okada, said late on Wednesday in a filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange that it had waived damage claims made against the former employees in two related lawsuits. The waiver was filed on Friday to the Tokyo District Court, the company said.

Tamaki Katsube, a lawyer for one of the defendants, said the move effectively ends the legal actions, which had sought damages to cover $10 million in claimed losses.

The company said its bank had asked it to halt the legal claims so that it could focus its resources on the development of its casino project on Manila Bay. Last month, Universal raised $600 million for the project in a debt sale being handled by Deutsche Securities Inc.

Okada has been engaged in a three-year legal battle with the former employees over $40 million in payments made in 2010 that have been the subject of separate investigations by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Nevada gaming regulator on suspicion they may have been bribes related to the casino project, people with direct knowledge of those investigations have told Reuters. Okada and his companies have denied that the payments were used for bribery. They have not been charged.

Universal’s lawsuits had accused the three former staff of transmitting a portion of the money without proper authorization. In court filings, all three men said they were acting on Okada’s orders.

One of the former employees, Takafumi Nakano, filed a countersuit in 2013 against Universal, Okada and the company’s lawyer, Yuki Arai, for defamation. That case is ongoing. Nakano has alleged that most of the $40 million was paid as bribes to gain key concessions for the $2 billion Philippine casino resort.

Universal has denied those claims and said it carried out its business in the Philippines lawfully. A company spokesman declined to comment on the latest development.

Katsube, who represented Nakano, told Reuters that Universal’s decision to drop the damages claims means the case will be officially closed at the next scheduled court date on Sept. 28. The move showed the “irrationality” of the lawsuits brought against the former employees, he said, adding that Nakano would continue to seek damages with his defamation suit.

A lawyer for the other two former employees could not be immediately reached for comment.

Universal sued Reuters in Tokyo for defamation for reporting on the Philippine payments and related investigations, denying that the investigations were underway at the time of publication. (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Edmund Klamann)