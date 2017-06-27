By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
tycoon Kazuo Okada helped remove him as director of a Hong Kong
investment company at the center of a sprawling gambling empire,
according to corporate filings and people with knowledge of the
matter.
Three sources said it was a rift with family members over
money and control of the Hong Kong company that played the
decisive role in Okada's May 12 resignation as director of Okada
Holdings Ltd. Okada Holdings owns 69 percent of Tokyo-listed
Universal Entertainment Corp, a maker of Japanese-style
slot machines and operator of a $2.4 billion casino in the
Philippines.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the rift
has not been made public.
One of those people, who was briefed by senior executives on
the matter, said Okada's son Tomohiro was upset with how his
father was using Universal dividends allocated to Okada
Holdings. That included, the son believed, purchasing pieces for
Okada's art museum in Hakone, a resort town near Tokyo.
Universal said it was not in a position to comment on the
changes at its top shareholder.
Attempts to reach Okada at his address in Hong Kong were
unsuccessful. David Krakoff, his lawyer in an unrelated U.S.
lawsuit, did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.
The sources did not provide details of how Okada's family
helped oust him as director of Okada Holdings. His resignation
was confirmed in a corporate filing in Hong Kong.
Okada's son Tomohiro holds 43.5 percent of Okada Holdings
and his daughter Hiromi holds just under 10 percent - together
enough to have the majority of shares needed to remove him under
the terms of the company's founding documents.
Reuters was unable to determine if Okada's wife Takako, who
owns a stake of less than 1 percent, played any role in the
changes.
Tomohiro, Hiromi and Takako did not respond to letters sent
to addresses listed in public documents.
Okada is set to lose his post as chairman of Universal after
the company recently announced a slate of directors that omitted
him - a move Universal said had the blessing of Okada Holdings.
Shareholders will vote on that list of directors, which includes
the reappointment of Takako, at Universal's annual meeting on
Thursday.
Okada was also recently dropped from the board of the
company running Universal's casino on Manila Bay.
The boardroom shake-up was orchestrated in part by Universal
President Jun Fujimoto, a company veteran whose relationship
with Okada has grown increasingly strained over the years,
according to people with knowledge of the recent changes and the
relationship between the two men.
Fujimoto, who is in charge of Universal's profitable
business of developing pachinko and pachi-slot gambling machines
for the Japanese market, has at times questioned the wisdom of
Okada's costly push into the Philippine casino market, the
people said.
Universal denied there was such tension between Fujimoto and
Okada. In response to other questions it referred to a recently
launched internal investigation into Okada's alleged misuse of
company funds and noted that it had added an outside director in
an effort to bolster oversight.
"We are taking steps to further strengthen corporate
governance," Universal said in an emailed response.
Universal announced this month it was probing an alleged
misappropriation of $20 million by Okada and another director.
Okada has not commented on the allegations.
While out as director of Okada Holdings, Okada still owns a
46.4 percent stake in the company and retains a grip over other
parts of his empire, including a 100 percent stake in Aruze
Gaming America, which manufacturers slot machines and is
licensed in several U.S. states.
Separate from the recent allegations, Okada and his
companies have been under investigation by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation over a $40 million payment to a Manila-based
consultant in 2010. The FBI's probe is focused on whether the
payment was aimed at helping Universal gain tax and ownership
concessions for the casino from the Philippine government,
according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Universal and Okada have denied any wrongdoing and filed a
defamation lawsuit against Reuters in 2012 for its reporting on
the payments. The Tokyo District Court ruled in 2015 that
Universal's case was without merit. Last year the Tokyo High
Court upheld that ruling, dismissing Universal's appeal.
Universal has appealed to the Supreme Court of Japan.
