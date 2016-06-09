FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Universal Robina recalls tea, energy drinks in Vietnam
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 9, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Philippines' Universal Robina recalls tea, energy drinks in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 9 (Reuters) - Universal Robina Corp, a unit of Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, said on Thursday it recalled “several” thousand boxes of its C2 tea drink and Rong Do energy drink in Vietnam due to “excessive lead content”.

An audit by Vietnamese health authorities indicated “one batch of C2 and one batch of Rong Do as having exceeded Vietnam product safety standards,” a company statement said.

“We were able to retrieve a few thousand cases,” Lance Gokongwei, Universal Robina CEO, told reporters after a JG Summit stockholders’ meeting. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.