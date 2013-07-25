FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank CEO: no comment on whether he tried to buy Universal Music
July 25, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

SoftBank CEO: no comment on whether he tried to buy Universal Music

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he could not comment whether he had tried to buy Universal Music, after a media report last week said Universal’s owner Vivendi SA had rejected an $8.5 billion offer from Son’s company.

“I can’t comment on the matter,” he told reporters inside Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, when asked whether he had considered acquiring Universal Music from Vivendi.

The Financial Times reported last week that the Japanese telecoms group, which just completed a $21.6 billion takeover of U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp on July 10, made an all-cash offer to buy Universal Music about three months ago. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

