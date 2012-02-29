FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators assessing EMI deal impact on rivals, prices
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

EU regulators assessing EMI deal impact on rivals, prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are asking rivals and users whether plans by Vivendi’s Universal Music and a Sony-led group to acquire parts of record label EMI will result in higher prices and also shut out competitors.

A questionnaire sent by the European Commission and seen by Reuters asked whether artists will be able to switch record labels easily and at a reasonable cost once the two deals are completed.

Companies have until Wednesday to respond to the questionnaire on the Universal and EMI deal and until March 6 on Sony and EMI.

The EU executive will decide by March 23 whether to allow Universal to buy EMI’s recorded music unit for $1.9 billion. It has set an April 2 deadline for a decision on Sony’s bid to buy EMI’s music publishing business.

The Commission also wanted to know if social networks such as Facebook and other online platforms would be a valid option for artists seeking to bypass record labels.

Both Universal and the Sony-led group are expected to say that strong competition in the music business, especially from online rivals such as Apple and Amazon, meant their acquisitions would not restrict the market.

Impala, a lobbying group for independent music companies, has called EU regulators to block both deals, saying they would reduce the number of competitors.

Rival Warner, which had also sought to buy EMI’s recorded music, is also likely to warn the Commission about the risks of an overly concentrated market.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.